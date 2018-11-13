NDE trains 1,150 Jigawa youth on vocational skills

Related News

No fewer than 1,150 youths, including 700 women in Jigawa have commenced a three-month training on various vocational skills, organised by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The NDE Coordinator in the state, Abubakar Muhammad, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the exercise commenced on November 12.

Mr Muhammad said the training would be in cosmetology, hairdressing, tailoring, GSM repairs, auto-mechanic, auto-electric repair and satellite dish installation.

According to him, those in cosmetology will be trained for two weeks, while the others will undergo three months training.

The coordinator said the gesture was aimed at reducing unemployment and restiveness among youths and women in the state.

“The training will also help to equip the trainees with the technical knowledge of setting up their own businesses, become self-reliant and also become employers of labour.

“It will also empower women to contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of their families, communities, state and the nation in general.

“The training is also to enable the beneficiaries to become self-reliant and not seek for wage employment,’’ he said.

Mr Muhammad said the NDE would continue to evolve new skills in its training scheme to reduce unemployment across the country.

(NAN)