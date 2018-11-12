Ex-Kaduna PDP gubernatorial aspirant dumps party

Related News

Muhammad Sani-Bello, a former gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, has formally dumped the party.

Mr Sani-Bello who announced the decision at a press briefing on Monday in Kaduna, said he left because of unending mistrust between him and the state leadership of the party and its governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru.

“Based on consultations with my supporters and other stakeholders, I have decided that from today November 12, 2018, I Dr Muhammad Sani-Bello ceases to be a member of the PDP”, he stated.

According to him, the mistrust emanated from the refusal of the party leaders in the state to put the term of consensus which led to his stepping down for Mr Ashiru into writing prior to the party’s gubernatorial primaries.

He added that he was also not comfortable working with Mr Ashiru, whose academic credentials were allegedly under question.

“Based on my findings, the documentation of the candidate contains certain flaws which remained unexplained,” he stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ashiru had since debunked claims about his academic records, saying he has nothing to fear.

However, Mr Sani-Bello added that all efforts made by him and other “discerning and concerned party members” for the state PDP leadership to address areas of friction were rebuffed.

When asked which party he was heading to, Sani-Bello said he would announce the decision after consultation with his supporters and other stakeholders.

(NAN)