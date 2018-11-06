Chaos as group on solidarity visit to governor fights over money

Related News

An alleged N300,000 gift by Jigawa Governor Muhammed Badaru on Monday sparked fisticuffs among members of a group after a solidarity visit to the governor.

Trouble started after the governor asked leaders of the Congress of Nigerian Eligible Voters (CONEV) to remain behind for a “token to buy sachet water.”

Members of the group consisting of about 40 associations had trooped to the Government House after a rally to express support for Mr Badaru’s reelection in 2019.

According to the convener of the rally, ‎John Offia, the associations were supporting the governor for another term because of his grassroots development initiatives in the various local government areas of the state.‎

Mr Offia listed some of the initiatives as “upgrading of hospitals and rural health facilities, construction of specialist hospitals across the state and increment in budgetary allocation for free health for the citizenry.

“We took notice of your administration’s effort in electrification and street lighting which have already gulped the sum of N1.40 billionn. We are also aware of your effort in completing the works on the airport which has consumed over N940 million,” he told the governor.

Responding to the remarks, Mr Badaru thanked the group, saying despite insufficient funds in the early days of his administration, a lot had been achieved in the state by both the federal and state governments.

The governor promised to provide more dividends of democracy to the people without minding which party they belong to, stating he has embarked on completing projects started by the last administration because they have direct bearings on the lives of Jigawa citizens.‎

After the meeting, Mr Badaru was said to have given the visitors N300,000. But there was a violent protest by some miscreants among the group who doubted the amount their leaders presented to them.

They insinuated that the governor could not have given such paltry sum of money to a congregation of about 40 political groups.

It took the intervention of police officer to rescue one of the leaders identified as Ibrahim Kwachiri from being lynched. ‎

Mr Kwachiri later told Freedom Radio in Dutse that the governor gave N300,000 which was shared among the 40 groups that participated in the rally.

One of the women leaders, Hajiya Fati, said she was asked to mobilise 50 women and was at the end of the event given only N3000. “How on earth can I begin to share N3,000 to 50 women?‎”

The women leader in an interview with the radio station said the leaders shortchanged the group, vowing they would not take it lightly.