216,605 voters to participate in Katsina by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina State, says 216,605 voters are eligible to participate in the by-election for Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa Federal Constituency on November 17.

“INEC is conducting the by-election following the resignation of the former member of the National Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Kaita who contested and won the Senate seat of Daura Senatorial zone in Katsina State last month.

“Kaita contested the seat following the Death of Senator Mustpha Bukar who died six months ago,” Jibril Zarewa, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, told journalists on Monday in Katsina.

Mr Zarewa disclosed that INEC would use 4000 ad hoc staff to conduct the by-election in 361 wards of the constituency.

“The commission is set to give all the new voters that registered from January to August this year their voters card.

“Nobody will be left out during the by-election as we are determined to conduct a free and fair election,” he said.

The REC appealed to politicians and the electorates to show maturity during the conduct of the exercise.

