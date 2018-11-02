Gov. Tambuwal swears-in 26 new commissioners

Related News

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Friday swore-in 26 new commissioners in the state and urged them to work towards meeting the expectations of the people.

Mr Tambuwal had on July 4, dissolved the State Executive Council.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor said the new cabinet had great role to play in meeting the desire of the people of the state.

“We will ensure that we work together as a team in order to achieve the objectives set aside by the present administration in the state.

“We are in the last quarter of the administration, as such we will concentrate more to ensure that more successes are recorded,” Tambuwal said.

He called on politicians in the state to play the game by the rules and within the ambit of the law and avoid any mischief that would destruct the peaceful nature of the state.

Some of the commissioners include Abdullahi Maigwandu, Abdulkadir Abubakar, Sa’idu Umar, Aisha Madawaki, Sulaiman Usman and Abubakar Tambuwal.

(NAN)