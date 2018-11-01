Zamfara to recruit 8,500 youth as JTF members

Related News

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State says the state Government would engage 8,500 youths as Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) members to join security agents in combating crimes in the state.

Mr Yari made the disclosure while speaking with journalist on Thursday at the Government House Gusau.

He said the decision was part of the resolutions of the state’s Security Council meeting.

He said the JTF members would be drawn from all the 17 emirates of the state, adding that they would receive paramilitary training in order to equip them with the skills to fight crime.

The governor further stated that their engagement would be jointly coordinated by authorities at the Local Government Area (LGAs) and security agencies who would screen and train them in all skills, including intelligence gathering and dissemination.

Mr Yari, who expressed concern over the increase in criminal activities in the state in spite of the deployment of additional security personnel, said the JTF would expose all forms of criminals and their hideouts as the civilians know all the people in their respective communities.

He said the JTF recruits would be placed on a monthly stipend of N15, 000 each while their activities which would be backed by law to be enacted by the State House of Assembly, would be closely monitored by the state government.

