Bribe Video: Kano Assembly summons Gov. Ganduje

The investigative committee set up by the Kano State House of Assembly to investigate video clips showing Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje receiving bribe, has summoned the governor to appear before it on Friday.

Daily Nigerian, an online newspaper, published the video clips.

Mujtafah Adamu, the secretary of the seven-man ad-hoc Committee, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said the committee had invited the governor via a letter of Oct. 31.

“The letter which was signed by the Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Baffa Danagundi and issued to the governor, is requesting his appearance and to hear the matter from his own perspective,’’ he said.

A copy of the letter, according to Mr Adamu, is asking the governor for his statement as part of the proceedings on or before the day of the hearing.

The letter reads in part; “You may wish to appear together with your lawyers for the hearing, and enclosed is the copy of the video clips for your perusal”.

The publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, who on Oct. 25, appeared before the committee, had insisted that the published video clips were genuine and not a doctored document.

(NAN)