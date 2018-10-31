One dies in Fulani ‘flogging festival’ in Jigawa

Related News

The police in Jigawa State said one person was flogged to death at a Fulani annual flogging festival which took place in Kantoga, Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

The command’s spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that the police received a report from one Abdullahi Ibrahim of Takai Local Government Area, Kano State, that he led a team of Fulani youth from his village to Kantoga for the yearly festival tagged, ‘Sharo;’ and one of them died during the exercise.

“The complainant said the youth, namely: Ruwaji Maikudi 22-year-old; Ibrahim Lawal 23-year-old and Huseini Adamu 22-year-old all from Takai Local Government Area of Kano State, engaged opponents from Bauchi State in the flogging festival.

“Unfortunately Mr Ruwaji Maikudi, one of the participants, after receiving a beating from his opponent, Ibrahim Auwal, who is from Bauchi State, fell unconscious and fainted. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

“Upon hearing about Mr Maikudi’s death, the opponent, Ibrahim Auwal, took to his heels and his whereabouts remain unknown.

“The police have arrested the Bauchi team leader, Ibrahim Mohammad 56-year-old. An investigation is ongoing,” the official said.

The annual event attracts thousands of persons across Bauchi, Kano Jigawa and other northern states, PREMIUM TIMES learnt. Fulani youth, who assemble, receive heavy flogging from opponents to show a sign of bravery.