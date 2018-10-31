High rate of drug abuse among youth frightening – Emir

Related News

The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir, has expressed concern over the rate at which youth indulge in drug abuse and other social vices in the society.

The emir made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking to journalists at his palace in Katsina.

He said that he receives report of drug abuse and other vices committed by youth on daily bases, hence the need for parents and all stakeholders to join hands to address the menace.

“The way at which small children are involved in drug abuse is alarming.

‘’It has come to a situation where small children below 20 years of age were reported to me for indulging in drug abuse, which is frightening,’’ he said.

The emir attributed the menace to parental neglect of children, as well as inability of other stakeholders to play their mentoring role properly.

He therefore urged parents, traditional and religious leaders to intensify efforts toward enlightening the youths on the dangers associated with drug abuse.

He pointed out that: ‘’it is drug abuse that influence youth to commit vices like armed robbery and kidnapping in the society’’.

He also called on the government to place stringent punishment on drug traffickers and those engaged in drug abuse to serve as deterrent to others.

(NAN)