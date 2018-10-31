INEC announces date for Katsina Reps bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to conduct a bye-election to fill the vacant Kankia/Ingawa/Kusada Federal Constituency seat on November 17, an official has announced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat became vacant following the resignation of its former occupant, Ahmed Akita, who contested and won the Katsina North Senatorial seat.

The Senate seat had become vacant after the death of Mustapha Bukar six months ago.

Mohammad Takai, INEC’s Head of Voter Education in Katsina, who announced the election date on Wednesday, said that the electoral body had pasted the election notice in the three local governments affected.

“We are already recruiting ad hoc staff for the exercise and have met with all stakeholders toward a smooth bye-election,” he said. (NAN)

