JUST IN: Govt relaxes night-time curfew in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the night-time curfew in Kaduna metropolis and environs with immediate effect, an official said.

Residents are henceforth free to move and pursue legitimate activities everyday, until the hours between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., Samuel Aruwan, a spokesperson to Governor Nasir El-Rufai said in a statement on Wednesday.

:A meeting of the core security team on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and advised the government that a relaxation of the curfew hours is prudent.

“The government has therefore accepted the recommendation to shift the start of curfew time to 10 p.m. This acknowledges welcome improvements in the overall situation, and will also enable a resurgence of the night economy.”

However, the security review advised that curfew hours in Kachia Local Government Area will remain from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m., until further notice.

“The security agencies will continue to strictly enforce the declared curfew hours.

The Kaduna State Government commends residents for the growing atmosphere of calm, and appeals for further efforts and unceasing vigilance in the cause of peace,” Mr Aruwan said.

The curfew in parts of Kaduna State was imposed following violence that caused at least 77 deaths within a fortnight. The violence started from Kasuwan Magani, where 55 deaths were confirmed, before spreading to Kaduna metropolis where 22 deaths were confirmed.