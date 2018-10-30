APC senator wants governor expelled from party

Related News

A senator, Kabiru Marafa (APC, Zamfara), has asked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to expel Abdul’aziz Yari, governor of Zamfara State.

The lawmaker also enumerated 10 reasons why Mr Yari should be expelled from the party.

Mr Marafa, who is also a governorship aspirant in the state, has been the governor’s political foe overtime. Both men have constantly accused each other of being responsible for the lapses and unrest in Zamfara State.

Mr Marafa’s most recent accusation was that the state governor hired protesters to call for the sack of the APC’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

In a statement which he titled “10 reasons why Yari should be immediately expelled from APC” on Sunday, Mr Marafa said the National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of Mr Oshiomhole should expel the governor and all those he declared as winners of the illegal and controversial primaries he conducted.

While reiterating his support for the president, Muhammadu Buhari, he said the action has become necessary “to stop the governor and his cohorts from their plot to pull down the APC and frustrate the second term bid of the president.”

“The governor should be expelled for gross indiscipline and violation of our party constitution. The measure becomes necessary to maintain party discipline and deter others that may be tempted to take similar actions in future to achieve their selfish objectives,” he said.

Below, are the 10 reasons he gave for which the governor should be expelled:

1) Frustrating the efforts of NWC to conduct direct primaries for Zamfara State.

2) Directing state officials to conclude an election that was cancelled by a panel that has legal authority to do so.

3) Aiding and abating of violence that led to the death of six people, and injuring of many others including women and children on October 3.

4) Insulting publicly, the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and issuing threats to cause bloodshed if the NWC refuses to do his bidding,

5) Announcing the result of an illegal election conducted by his faction in violation of a subsisting court order.

6) Blocking APC’s chances of fielding candidates by conducting and announcing an illegal election on October 7.

7) Causing disunity and disaffection among APC family in Zamfara State by conducting illegal primary elections.

8) Hiring of Commercial NGOs to issue useless statements/ultimatum on matters before the law court.

9) Neglecting totally, his primary responsibility of providing leadership in the face of wanton killings, raping and kidnappings of innocent people that he is being paid to protect, thereby portraying APC in a bad light, both locally and internationally.

10) Spending of Zamfara taxpayers’ money ignorantly for the sponsorship of protest to remove the law abiding national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Efforts to reach Mr Yari’s special assistant on media, Ibrahim Dosara, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls and text message two days after he was contacted.

Earlier, the lawmaker declared his support for the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the APC does not have a candidate for the 2019 general election. He also warned the party against illegality.

INEC declared the APC ineligible to field candidates for all elective positions in Zamfara State in the 2019 general elections.

This is because the party failed to meet the October 7 deadline for conducting primaries to elect candidates for the elections.

In its response, the national chairman of the party, Mr Oshiomhole, said the party will present its candidates for all elective positions in Zamfara State in the 2019 general elections despite contrary directive by the electoral commission.

Governor Yari, however, said the primaries held and his favoured candidates won.

Mr Marafa had in June, declared his intention to vie for the governorship slot.

He said he joined the race due to “numerous calls from members of the party in the 14 local government areas of the state.”

The lawmaker had pledged to fight corruption, injustice and provide the much needed leadership to stimulate the growth and development of the state. He also pledged to provide security as well as look at the state’s legal system to make it conform to the true teachings of Islam for the benefit of all.

The state has been ruptured by violence in recent months with armed bandits killing scores of people and destroying several houses. The lawmaker has continuously blamed the state governor, Mr Yari, for the high rate of insecurity and poverty in the state.