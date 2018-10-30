Related News

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the release of Hindatu Ibrahim, wife of the provost of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, in the state.

The 35 years old victim, according to police, was abducted on October 27 by unknown persons at her husband’s house located inside the college.

She was rescued a day after.

The command’s spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement, said she (Hindatu) was taken to an unknown destination by her abductors.

“The command quickly responded by deploying its tactical forces who commenced immediate search and rescue operation.

“On 28th October, 2018, the victim was rescued hale and hearty. She has been debriefed and reunited with her family,” he said.

The statement did not mention if ransom was paid before her release.

Mr Shehu explained that extensive search of the surrounding bush and other areas is ongoing with a view to arrest the perpetrators.

He said investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding the act.

He said the command will not relent in its effort to ensure the peace, security and safety of Zamfara State and its people.