Katsina Gov. presents N200.7 billion budget to state assembly

Related News

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Monday presented the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N200.7 billion to the State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget, which was tagged “Budget of Stabilisation’’, was designed to stabilise the restoration plans and policies of the government.

Mr Masari said the 2019 budget was lower than that of 2018 by N12.8 billion.

“It is important to note that the 2019 recurrent revenue has decreased by 17.7 per cent over that of 2018 budget,’’ he said.

The governor said that the recurrent expenditure stood at N52.7 billion, representing 26.3 per cent, while N148 billion was allocated to capital expenditure, representing 73.7 per cent.

Mr Masari said the recurrent revenue was estimated at N139.3 billion, comprising N9.7 billion as Internally Generated Revenue, N28.5 billion as other internal revenue and N101.1 from the Federation Account.

Breaking down the recurrent expenditure, the governor announced N22.9 billion as personnel cost, N16 billion as overhead cost and N13.7 billion as consolidated revenue charges.

He said the capital expenditure would receive N34.5 billion, social sector, N41.7 billion, regional development, N57.2 billion and administration, N5.9 billion.

Mr Masari said judiciary was allocated N984 million, legislature, N515 million, contingency, N1.5 billion and debt servicing, N5.7 billion.

The governor said his administration had accorded priority to education, health, water, agriculture, environment, works, housing and transportation sectors.

He pointed out that this would assist his government to enhance the living condition of people in the state.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Abubakar Yahaya, assured that the house would scrutinise the budget and pass it speedily.

He said that the house would continue to join hands with the executive arm to move the state forward and improve the living standard of the people.

(NAN)