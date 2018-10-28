Related News

The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs with immediate effect.

Residents are now free to pursue their legitimate activities from now till 5 p.m. from today.

According to a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, the curfew is relaxed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, starting from October 29.

“Residents of Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, and Kateri now join the people of Kachi in having free movement during daytime hours.

“Banks and markets are expected to reopen and deliver services as usual. The Kaduna State Government has also requested the airlines and the Nigerian Railway Corporation to promptly resume normal services to Kaduna.

” Nighttime curfew hours will continue to be enforced from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m., until further notice,” Mr Aruwan said.

The Kaduna State Government urges residents to remain peaceful, law-abiding and vigilant.

El-Rufai relaxes curfew on Kaduna metropolis, environs El-Rufai relaxes curfew on Kaduna metropolis, environs

The curfew was imposed in parts of Kaduna State due to the violence and reprisals in those areas. At least 77 people have been killed in different parts of the state in the past fortnight due to the violence which turned into ethnic and religious clashes.

Dozens of people have also been arrested in connection to the violence.