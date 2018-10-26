Kidnapped Kaduna monarch killed; El-Rufai, Ashiru call for calm

Related News

The Paramount Chief of Adara, Agom Galadima, who had been in the den of his abductors since last Friday has been killed.

The Kaduna State Government confirmed this in a statement on Friday and immediately reimposed a 24 hour curfew in some parts of the state.

According to Samuel Aruwan, senior special assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Mr Galadima was killed early today.

He said the curfew will be observed in Kaduna metropolis, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia, from 11am today

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four persons including a policeman were killed along Kaduna/Kachia road by the alleged abductors on Friday October 19 before taking away the monarch, his wife and driver.

Both the driver and the wife were freed by the kidnappers, leaving only the chief in their custody.

“The Kaduna state government calls for calm in all our communities. The criminal elements who perpetrated this crime should not be allowed to divide us.

“This is a struggle between good, decent, law abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy. It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe”, Mr Aruwan said.

In a separate statement by Mr Aruwan, the Kaduna State Government extended its condolence to “the family of this revered leader and to the people of the chiefdom he led with dedication and commitment.”

“Government is shocked and disappointed by this unfortunate development. The government of Kaduna State and security agencies will pursue justice for this revered man.

“Dr. Galadima was a man of peace, a traditional ruler who consistently made positive contributions for the peace and tranquillity in his Chiefdom and the entire state. He was a gentleman to the core.

“Kaduna State has lost a cherished leader. Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on behalf of the government and people of the state extends deep sympathy to the immediate family and the people of the Adara Chiefdom.”

In his reaction, Isa Ashiru, the Kaduna State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the murder of Mr Galadima.

Mr Ashiru, who said this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna, described the abduction and subsequent assassination of the chief as the ugliest form of criminality that should be condemned by all peace-loving people.

He condoled with the immediate family of the deceased and the entire people of Adara Chiefdom.

The candidate urged relevant authorities, security agencies and community leaders to continue to adopt effective measures toward the restoration of normalcy in the state.

He particularly called on government and security agencies to intensify effort in ensuring that those behind the heinous crime were arrested and prosecuted.

Mr Ashiru urged residents of the state to be peaceful and united in order to fight against enemies of the state bent in fomenting troubles.