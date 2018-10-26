Kaduna govt reinstates 24-hour curfew

Related News

The Kaduna State government has reinstated a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs- Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia.

According to a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, the spokesperson to the governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Friday, the curfew is effective from 11am on October 26 and will remain in force until further notice.

“This is a necessary step to help maintain peace as we mourn the death of HRH Agom Adara, who we lost in the early hours of today to the criminals who abducted him last week.”

The traditional ruler, Maiwada Galadima, was abducted last Friday alongside his wife, while his security detail was killed.

The abductors released the wife on Sunday.

According to Thisday, an official of the Adara Development Association (ADA) who broke the sad news on Friday said the kidnappers collected an undisclosed some of money as ransom before killing him.

He said the traditional ruler was killed on Thursday night, adding that his corpse was recovered and deposited at the St. Gerald Catholic Hospital Kakuri, Kaduna.

“The Kaduna State Government calls for calm in all our communities. The criminal elements who perpetrated this crime should not be allowed to divide us.

“This is a struggle between good, decent, law-abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy. It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe.

“Let us unite against every criminal activity. Let us stand together as human beings who have a right to live in peace,” the statement highlighted.