Kaduna govt reinstates 24-hour curfew

Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.
Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.

The Kaduna State government has reinstated a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs- Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia.

According to a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, the spokesperson to the governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Friday, the curfew is effective from 11am on October 26 and will remain in force until further notice.

“This is a necessary step to help maintain peace as we mourn the death of HRH Agom Adara, who we lost in the early hours of today to the criminals who abducted him last week.”

The traditional ruler, Maiwada Galadima, was abducted last Friday alongside his wife, while his security detail was killed.

The abductors released the wife on Sunday.

According to Thisday, an official of the Adara Development Association (ADA) who broke the sad news on Friday said the kidnappers collected an undisclosed some of money as ransom before killing him.

He said the traditional ruler was killed on Thursday night, adding that his corpse was recovered and deposited at the St. Gerald Catholic Hospital Kakuri, Kaduna.

“The Kaduna State Government calls for calm in all our communities. The criminal elements who perpetrated this crime should not be allowed to divide us.

“This is a struggle between good, decent, law-abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy. It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe.

“Let us unite against every criminal activity. Let us stand together as human beings who have a right to live in peace,” the statement highlighted.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.