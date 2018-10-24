Sokoto Assembly confirms Gov.Tambuwal’s 25 commissioner nominees

Related News

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed 25 commissioner nominees as new executive council members of Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s government.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Tambuwal had on October 18 forwarded a list of 25 persons as commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for its confirmation following the dissolution of the state executive council on July 4.

The House subsequently confirmed all the nominees following a motion by the House Leader, Garba Bello (PDP- Yabo) in line with Section 192 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 As amended.

Mr Bello said, “Gov. Aminu Tambuwal has submitted 25 names of nominees to be appointed as commissioners and members of the state Executive Council.

“The persons so recommended for the appointment are persons of proven integrity and dedication and had served the state and the nation in various capacities and thus will assist the governor in discharging his statutory responsibilities.

“Therefore, this House shall screen the nominees for the appointment as commissioners and members of the state Executive Council.”

The Deputy Speaker, Abubakar Magaji, who presided at plenary, cleared the 25 nominees following their confirmation by the House via a unanimous voice vote.

Those confirmed commissioner designate including former House of Representative and state Assembly members are Messrs Umar Bature, Arzika Tureta and Mohammad S. Arewa.

Others include Musa Ausa, Bello Goronyo, Abdullahi Maigwandu, Garba Moyi, Aisha Madawaki, Sulaiman Usman (SAN), Kulu Sifawa, Kulu Haruna, Isa Bajini Galadanchi and Bashir Gidado, among others.

(NAN)