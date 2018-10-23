Kaduna residents restock as govt eases curfew for few hours

Related News

The curfew declared by the Kaduna State government in the aftermath of the violence that rocked parts of the state was relaxed for a few hours on Tuesday. This allowed residents come out to restock their depleted groceries and other needs.

The government had declared a 24-hour curfew on the metropolis and environs on Sunday. The curfew was declared after reprisal attacks occurred following violence in another part of the state. The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday confirmed that 22 people were killed in the Sunday violence.

Residents largely obeyed the curfew, until Tuesday afternoon when the government relaxed it allowing a few hours of movement.

According to a statement signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, the hours of grace ended Tuesday evening.

“The 24-hour curfew in Kaduna metropolis will be reimposed from 5 p.m. today, and until further notice,” the terse statement noted.

Residents who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES thanked the governor for relaxing the curfew, but also called on him to act with caution.

“This is a welcome development, at least we can go out and get some bread, drugs and little things we need at home.

“The government should also tread with caution. Many of these hoodlums are thieves, they take advantage of every little window to strike. Once this curfew is relaxed, our children will be on streets heading for schools and if the environment is not secure enough, there could be another trouble,” Halima Abubakar, a resident of Kawo said.

Sani Bitrus, a resident of Malali, said: “We are not happy at all but what can we do. Peace is paramount. We thank the governor for taking that prompt decision. Everybody will take his time. These thugs are always ready to strike.”

Hauwa Muktar, a resident of Hayin Banki, told PREMIUM TIMES that she quickly rushed to the market to get some foodstuff the moment the curfew was relaxed.

“My husband is a businessman. He has a shop at Gummi market, but he cannot go there. This cannot work for us. I am appealing to the people of Kaduna to please embrace peace and togetherness. Nobody is happy what is happening now.”

The government has said it will continue to monitor the situation, and make further announcements based on the guidance of security agencies.