Kaduna Crisis: Police advise travellers to take alternative routes

Following recent unrest, the Nigeria Police have advised travellers who intend travelling through Kaduna to consider taking alternative routes.

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said this measure is imperative to forestall attack as the police is working to maintain calm in troubled area.

He said this while featuring on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television Monday morning.

“We advise those who will be passing through Kaduna, because Kaduna is gateway to so many states to the north, top make use of alternative routes. They can by-pass Kaduna metro for now because the 24 hours curfew is only within Kaduna metro and in Kajuru Local Government.

“There are quite a number of alternative routes that can make use of. The announcement has been made since yesterday and we want those who have relatives who want to travel to advise them to make use of alternative routes to by-pass alternative routes.”

Mr Moshood said “adequate security service has been made for those who will be making use of the train service from Abuja to Kaduna and other parts of the country.”

He added that the curfew imposed on Kaduna metropolis will be lifted as soon as normalcy returns.

“Before now, the announcement have been made that there is 24 hours curfew. We so much believe that as soon as normalcy is restored and evaluation of this normalcy is done, the curfew will wind down, if not completely but restricted to some places.”

Earlier on Sunday, there was tension in Kaduna metropolis following the rumour of reprisal violence from the Kasuwar Magani area of the state on Friday.

The Kaduna State Government in reaction imposed a 24-hourcurfew on Kaduna town and its envrions.

At least 55 people were confirmed killed in the Kasuwar Magani violence that had a religious undertone.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kaduna State Government on Friday imposed a 24 hours curfew on Kasuwar Magani.

Many residents of Kaduna metropolis on Sunday rushed indoors as irate youth burnt old tyres along Katsina road, Ibrahim Taiwo road, Lagos Street and Ahmadu Bello Way.