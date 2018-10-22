Kidnappers of Kaduna monarch release wife

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police on patrol

The abducted wife of the Chief of Adara in Kachia Local Government, Kaduna State, Victoria Galadima, has been freed in the early hours of Sunday.

Confirming her release, Kaduna Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, said the woman is currently under medical examination at Kachia General Hospital.

According to him, efforts are being intensified to secure the release of her husband, Maiwada Galadima, who is still being held hostage alongside his driver, identified as Timothy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four people including a policeman were killed by the abductors on Friday before taking away the monarch, his wife and driver.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.