TRENDING: Buhari, Saraki, others react to Kaduna violence, curfew

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki and other Nigerians have reacted to the recent violence in Kaduna State.

The crisis which many suggest has a religious undertone spread to other parts of the state on Sunday leading to the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and its environs.

The announcement was made by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on his official Twitter page, where he said the decision was taken in the interest of the state.

“This is a notice of a 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs, with immediate effect. Residents are advised to comply by this directive. The decision has been taken in the best interest of the state,” Mr El-Rufai said.

Sunday’s incident is believed to be a fall out of the violence in another part of the state on Friday which caused the death of 55 to people.

At least 55 people were confirmed killed in the Kasuwar Magani violence on Friday. PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kaduna State Government on Friday imposed a 24 hours curfew on Kasuwar Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area following the violence.

Many residents of Kaduna metropolis on Sunday rushed indoors as irate youth burnt old tyres along Katsina road, Ibrahim Taiwo road, Lagos street and Ahmadu Bello way.

The violence comes weeks after a similar incident occurred in neighbouring Plateau State, which led to scores reported dead.

The recent unrest has sparked off widespread outrage which has seen reactions pouring from people from all walks of life.

“The violence in Kaduna, which has resulted in the deaths of 55 innocent people, is condemnable. The Police have been authorised to do everything possible to restore calm. A Special Intervention Force has been deployed to the flash-points, and the IG will provide regular updates,” Mr Buhari said in a tweet.

Mr Saraki also cautioned against violence.

“The pictures and reports coming out of Kaduna State are quite troubling. I urge all residents of the state to adhere to the curfew, remain calm and not contribute to the perpetration of violence,” he said.

A Twitter user, Usman Shamaki (@aushamaki) said, “If you’re in Kaduna please stay home! Stay away from the streets. Just got back from Ahmadu Bello Way and it’s a scene of chaos. People running and driving helter skelter. Please stay home!”

100 people people reportedly killed in Kaduna Yesterday & today the state is in a 24hour curfew due to riot & bloodshed. Just gota pray & hope we dont lose our loved ones. Our security just get worse & worse. Y"all stay home & safe in Kaduna!!!! — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) October 21, 2018

Attention Attention Kaduna is not good please people should avoid Yakubu gowan way and constitution road from nepa roundabout down to sabo. RT please you may save life. — silent repenter (@aa_dasuma) October 21, 2018

– Please inform your loved ones leaving for Kaduna to Abuja or coming in . Tension rising from both possible areas of entry into kaduna . Stay safe guys . — – Musa. (@musaa95) October 21, 2018

Dear #Nigeria, shall we talk about one of our most important crossroads states, which has become a warzone? Shall we talk about #Kaduna? — Chxta (@Chxta) October 21, 2018