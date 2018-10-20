Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler, kill orderly

Nigerian Police on patrol
Gunmen on Friday kidnapped Maiwada Galadima, the paramount chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State and his wife along Kaduna/Kachia road.

Ibrahim Yakubu, a son in-law to the Chief, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), adding that the police orderly to the paramount ruler was killed in the process.

Mr Yakubu explained that the chief and his wife were taken away while returning to Kachia from Kaduna.

“The kidnappers stopped the chief’s vehicle at the military check point at Idon and shot his police orderly.

“Immediately, they took the chief and his wife into the bush leaving behind two of his drivers, his daughter and a granddaughter,” he said.

Efforts to get police confirmation proved abortive as Yakubu Sabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kaduna Police Command was yet to pick telephone calls. (NAN)

