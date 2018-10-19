El-Rufai visits Kasuwan Magani, vows to prosecute “conflict entrepreneurs”

Related News

Residents of Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been charged to shun violence and learn to live in peace.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai gave this admonition on Friday when he visited the community following violent clashes between rival youth groups there on Thursday.

The state government reacted to the disturbances by imposing a 24-hour curfew on the community.

In a statement on Friday by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, the governor called on the residents to live in harmony, despite the religious and ethnic diversity of their community.

Mr El-Rufai assured residents that the government will prosecute those responsible for the violence in their community.

The governor led a team of senior government officials to Kasuwan Magani around 4 p.m. and immediately received briefings from the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdurahaman.

He thereafter moved around the town, accompanied by traditional and religious leaders.

Following the tour, Mr El-Rufai interacted with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in the local government area.

“We are here to see and to listen for ourselves. We must live in peace and never use violence to solve a problem. We are not happy with this and government will pursue and punish those responsible for this devilish act,” he said.

“We must value the sanctity of life. I want to beg you to cooperate with the security agencies because prosecution of conflict entrepreneurs is inevitable. I will come back in one week time to see how things are.”