Kaduna imposes 24-hour curfew on community

Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.
Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24 hour curfew on the Kasuwan Magani community.

Kasuwan Magani is situated in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The curfew is with immediate effect, the government said Thursday.

It said the measure is to prevent breach of law and order in the area.

Although the government did not provide details of what led to its decision, the community has a history of religious violence. The last one occurred in February 2018 between Christians and Muslims.

A youth leader in the area, Yahaya, also known as Dan Najeriya, had told PREMIUM TIMES that that crisis was as a result of some girls wanting to ‘change’ their religion but were ‘scolded’ by some youth in the community.

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.