Gov. Tambuwal seeks Assembly’s confirmation for 25 Commissioner nominees

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Thursday forwarded 25 names to the state Assembly for confirmation as commissioners.

The nominees are Abdullahi Maigwandu, Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III, Sa’idu Umar, Aisha Madawaki, Sulaiman Usman (SAN), Abubakar Zaki Tambuwal, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Surajo Marafa Gatawa, Mohammad S/Arewa, Kulu Abdullahi Sifawa and Muhammad Arzika Tureta.

Others are Musa Ausa, Isa Bajini Galadanchi, Umar Muhammad Bature, Aliyu Balarabe Dandin-Mahe, Musa Abubakar Girkau, Kulu Haruna Abubakar, Abdulkadir Usman Junaid, Bashir Gidado, Sani Bunu Yabo and Muhammad Ali Inname.

Abdullahi Haruna Illela, Shehu Adamu Rara, Shehu Muh’d Dabaga and Garba Moyi, a retired colonel are also among the nominees.

Mr Tambuwal in a letter dated October 18, read at plenary said, “I am pleased to forward to the House nomination for appointment as commissioners and members of state executive council.

“The nomination is in line with section 192 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“The nominees are selected after wide consultations within the specter of our society and in conformity with section 14 (4) of the Constitution.”

Mr Tambuwal further stated that the nominees are persons of proven integrity with good track records in their various vocations.

“I am confident, they will bring to bear, their wide experience in propelling the formulation and execution of government policies and programmes for the overall development of our state.”

The Deputy Speaker, Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting announced that the nominees will be screened on October 23 and October 24.

Mr Tambuwal dissolved the state executive council on July 4.

