Kaduna PDP members protest over alleged irregularities in governorship primaries

Supporters of a governorship aspirant, Idris Mikati, under the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Kaduna on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest over alleged irregularities during the party’s governorship primary in the state.

The protesters, under the Idris Miqati support group, said there was lack of sincerity in process of the primary.

They stormed the state PDP secretariat with placards at about 11.a.m., to submit their letter of complaint to the state executives of the party.

The protest lasted hours with the youth displaying placards with inscriptions such as “We stand by Mikati”, “Where are our votes”, “We support Mikati”, among others.

They claimed there was harassment of delegates and financial inducement during the primary, which held two weeks ago.

Leader of the protesters and director general, Idris Mikati Support Group, Albab Abdullahi, said Mr Mikati was among the few PDP chieftains that has never defected or decamped to any other party.

“It is also clearly uncontested that Idris Mikati is among the few PDP chieftains that has never defected or decamped to any other party.

“Yet he has continually, out of his loyalty, supported the party in all ramifications, but has always been mated with heavy betrayals.

“It is with these aforementioned that we bring to the notice of the party our dismay and total disappointment towards the undemocratic action mated on our vibrant, loyal competence and most promising aspirant,” he said.

Receiving the protesters, PDP state secretary, Ibrahim Wosono, expressed shock as he asked where the protesters were when the committee to entertain complaints that arose as a result of the primaries in the state, was set up by the party.

He said though the time to listen to complaints with regards to the governorship primaries had elapsed, the party leadership will study their complaints and find a solution to it.

According to him, there is no doubt Idris Mikati has always been a committed and loyal party member in the state.

He urged them to be patient and to continue to support the party as the country moves towards the general elections next year.

Idris Mikati, a former manager at Dangote company, contested alongside eight other aspirants in the state and lost at the primaries.

Isa Ashiru won with over 1,000 votes to clinch the party’s ticket and is expected to be the main challenger to the incumbent goveror, Nasir El-Rufai, come 2019.