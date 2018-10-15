GandujeGate: Kano Assembly sets up committee to investigate bribery videos

Related News

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the authenticity of the video recording of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly receiving bribes in dollars.

The video of Mr Ganduje receiving wads of dollars from persons said to be contractors was published by an online Newspaper, Daily Nigerian.

The committee was constituted following a motion of urgent public importance filed by the member representing Warawa constituency, Labaran Madari, and seconded by member representing Kano Municipal constituency, Baffa Danagundi.

Mr Madari pointed out that the House has the mandate to investigate any matter in order to ensure peace and harmony in the state.

Speaking during the plenary, the Majority Leader, Baffa Danagundi, advised the executive arm of government to halt from filing in a case before a court of law on the alleged video clip.

According to him, the state assembly has the constitutional mandate to investigate issues like this.

The matter which gained the support of the legislatures was deliberated on the floor of the house, presided over by the Speake, Kabiru Rurum.

Speaking while ruling on the deliberation, Mr Rurum urge the committee to investigate the matter and submit its reports within one month.

The committee which is headed by Mr Danagundi has Labaran Madari, the Chief Whip, and Zubairu Massu as members.

Other members of the committee are Garba Gwarmai, Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa and Abubakar Uba Galadima, while Mujitaba Aminu would serve as the committee secretary.(NAN)