Locust invasion: Kebbi government to commence aerial spray of rice farms

Rice farm
Rice farm used to illustrate the story

Following locusts’ invasion of rice farms in Kebbi, the state government said on Monday it had deployed helicopters for the aerial spray of the affected farms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected farms are largely located in Ambursa near Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

“The aerial spray will commence in the next two days,” Abubakar Dakingari, the spokesman of the governor, Abubakar Bagudu, said.

“Chemical application and spray would commence in all affected places in the state. Farmers should report any further outbreak of any pest across the state for immediate solution.”

He said the government would continue to support farmers maintain the massive rice production going on in the state.

NAN recalls that a group of rice farmers, led by Shehu Maigishiri, had raised the alarm over the invasion of their farms by locusts and sought for immediate government intervention to avert massive losses.

(NAN)

