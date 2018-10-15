Kano APC Primaries: Ganduje inaugurates reconciliation committee ‎

Related News

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, has inaugurated a 12-member reconciliation committee to reconcile all aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.‎

This is contained in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, and made available to journalists on Sunday in Kano.

Mr Ganduje, who inaugurated the committee at the Government House, Kano, said the committee would bring unity among party members and also take care of some misunderstandings that cropped up after the recently concluded primary elections in the state.

“The committee will reconcile our party members as a result of the emergence of some few issues after the conduct of the primary elections, excluding presidential and gubernatorial primaries of which we had single candidate for each of the two positions.

“Normal misunderstanding as seen after the primaries in the state are normally unavoidable in democracy. Particularly in the practice of party politics,” Mr Ganduje was quoted as saying.

He ‎said that the committee would look into the matter with a view to ensuring amicable reconciliation ahead of the general elections.

“The committee will come up with a strategy that will bring in amicable reconciliation of the party members as we are approaching general elections.

“It will also come up with a strategic approach in building strong party cohesion,” he said.

Mr Ganduje said that ‎it was only in the presidential and gubernatorial primaries that the process was conducted without any contenders.

‎”Kano being the largest democracy in Nigeria with the highest population coupled with higher elective constituencies in the federation, the state is bound to experience such political complexities.

“We also chose to conduct direct primaries, fundamentally for the simple reason that we want to get optimum participation.

‎

‎The committee is chaired by Bashir Magashi and has Kabiru Rurum, Yusuf Ata, Jafaru Isah, Kabiru Rabi’u and Maikano Rabi’u as members.

Others are Ibrahim Khalil, Umar Danlasan, Garba Abubakar and Amadu Zago as members, while Musa Riruwai would serve as the secretary of the committee.‎

The committee was given two weeks to submit its report to government for further action.

‎

‎Meanwhile, the governor also said it was not true that the presidency was not happy with the way Kano conducted its primaries.

“Presidency has no quarrel with us over the conduct of our primary elections conducted recently in the state.

“Ours is much more cleaner, healthier and peaceful than many other states across the country,” the statement said.

‎(NAN)