2019: PDM picks Gumel as gubernatorial candidate in Jigawa

The People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) has picked Sanusi Gumel as its governorship candidate for Jigawa State.

The candidate, in his acceptance speech on Wednesday in Dutse, vowed to unseat Governor Muhammad Badaru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) whom he accused of poor performance and unfulfilled campaign promises.

Mr. Gumel said he was confident of flooring Mr. Badaru at the poll next year because the power of incumbent is no longer relevant, stressing that political office holders can only woo the support of the electorate with their record of performance.

‎ “If elected governor, I will focus more on critical areas like youth unemployment, health, agriculture and the education sector, he said at the state capital,” he said.

“The present administrations both at federal and state levels have disappointed Nigerians for not performing up to expectations.”

Mr. Gumel also said the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state lacks administrative capacity to lead Jigawa, saying only PDM can bring real change to the state.

He urged Nigerians and Jigawa people to come out en-mass and vote for candidates of his party, which he said alone can provide solution to Nigeria’s problems.

At the event, PDM also announced its three senatorial candidates for the state.

They are Auwalu Bayero for Jigawa North-west, Sule Hadejia for Jigawa North-east and Jamilu Ubale for Jigawa central districts.