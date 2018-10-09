Nigerian govt, EU, French bank, others to boost power supply in Buhari’s hometown

Related News

The EU and French Development Bank have committed to procure a 330KVA transformer to improve power supply to President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown, Daura Local Government Area and surrounding communities in Katsina, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said.

An official of the company, Wale Adeyemi, made this known on Tuesday during an inspection of the project site, saying the 110KVA transformer in the area would be upgraded to ensure regular and stable power supply.

According to him, the project to be financed by the federal government, EU, French Development Bank, and other donor agencies, when completed would also boost the socio-economic lives of the people of the area.

“We will ensure timely completion and quality execution of the project in accordance with the laid down terms and conditions,’’ Mr Adeyemi said.

He said that the upgrade would cover Katsina-Daura-Giwa-to Tsamiyar Kara in Kano State, adding “we would soon deploy men and materials for the job to kick start without delay.’’

Abba Mato, the Daura council chairman, described the project as highly commendable.

He said that the decision of both the federal government and donor agencies to improve electricity in Daura was desirous and timely.

Mr Mato said that the council would cooperate with the TCN to ensure the success of the project. He called on the people of the benefiting communities to continue to support government policies and programmes for sustainable development.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Maiadua, Sandamu, Baure and Zango LGAs in Daura emirate have been battling with irregular power supply for some time. (NAN)