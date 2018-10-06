Related News

The Kaduna State chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) on Saturday dared the national leadership of the party and conducted a senatorial primary for Kaduna Central zone.

The primaries is ongoing, under tight security.

PREMIUM TIMES observed fully armed security personnel – Police, Vigilantes and Civilian JTF, moving around the premises to prevent any breach of law and order.

Delegates and journalists were searched and screened before allowed into the hall.

Five aspirants are vying for Kaduna Central senatorial seat under the APC.

The party’s national body had earlier cleared only Shehu Sani as the party’s Kaduna Central senatorial candidate for 2019, a decision rejected by the state’s APC leadership.

Mr Sani is the senator currently representing the zone.

The primaries started around 12:55 pm, with the party delegates from the seven Local Government Areas that form the central senatorial zone, converged at the venue – the Murtala Square Hall as early as 9:am.

The Central Senatorial/House of Representatives primaries coordinator for Kaduna State, Eddie Floyd, said five aspirants were expected to participate in the primaries.

He listed their names as follows – Sani Saleh, Uba Sani, Shehu Sani, Usman Ibrahim and Shamsudeen Giwa.

Mr Sani, the senator, stayed away from the event.

The senator, who spoke a few hours before the primaries began, described it as a charade.

“We wish to inform the general public that Senator Shehu Sani is not part of, and is not participating in a purported Kaduna central APC senatorial primaries,” Mr Sani said in a statement issued by Abdulsamad Amadi, his special adviser, media.

Senator Shehu Sani [Photo credit: Instagram]

“The said event is a fake charade that is being organized by drowning politicians who want to cause confusion and destabilize (the) APC.

“The office of Senator Shehu Sani has not, and will not send anybody as their representative or agent to that illegality.

“This is because the national leadership of the APC has not scheduled any senatorial primaries in Kaduna central today,” he said.

The senatorial primary election has been concluded and the results are being sorted out for announcement as at press time.

Details later …