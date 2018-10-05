PDP aspirants protest ‘imposition of candidates’ in Kano

Related News

Dozens of aspirants for the House of Representatives and State Assembly on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have protested the imposition of candidates and violations of electoral guidelines by the electoral panels in Kano State.

The aspirants, from the 44 local government areas of the state, took their protests to the appeal and complaints committee at Prince Hotel, Kano, alleging injustice, imposition of candidates, and irregularities in the processes.

Abdullahi Ramat, one of the House of Representatives aspirants for Ungogo/Minjibir Federal Constituency, kicked against the process that led to the emergence of one Tajo Zaura, as the party’s candidate.

“The panel of the primaries neither contacted nor informed me about the venue of the primaries as an aspirant. I later learned they went to the private residence of the anointed contender and organised the process.

“He was voted by people who are neither delegate nor members of our great party. This is clear violation of electoral guidelines.

“I will challenge this charade and injustice. The people of this constituency have enormous hope on my person, considering the poor representation they have suffered. They need someone with concern for people’s well-being, capacity and exposure to represent them at the House of Representatives,” said Mr Ramat, an engineer.

Apart from the Ungogo/Minjibr case, there were also disputes in other constituencies such as Nassarawa, where Abba Boss and Umar Yakasai are challenging the emergence of Ado Hotoro as the candidate of the party.

In Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure Federal Constituency, Garba Fammar, an aspirant for House of Representatives, is challenging the emergence of Sani Muhammad in Rano, alleging a violation of electoral guidelines and imposition.

In Tarauni Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Maihula, Hamza Faruk Iya, Ali Tukur are challenging the emergence of Nasiru Dikko as candidate, while in Gwale, Abdullahi Imam and other party stakeholders were seen in the hotel complaining about the imposition of Yusuf Babangida as House of Assembly candidate against Basiru Dandago, who they claimed was the actual winner of the election.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted members of the panel for comments, they declined to speak on the matter.

The publicity secretary of the caretaker committee, Jamilu Dambatta, neither picked the calls nor responded to a text message sent to him.

On October 2, party leaders loyal to Kwankwasiyya faction of the PDP held a governorship primary in Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s residence at Luggard road and declared Abba Yusuf, who is perceived to be the former governor’s son-in-law, as the winner,

Mr Kwankwaso had, however, cleared the air on his relationship with Mr Yusuf, saying he was only married to a member of his extended family and not his daughter.