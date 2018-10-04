Ex-FERMA MD emerges APC Katsina Central Senatorial candidate

Related News

A former Managing Director of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Kabir Barkiya, defeated three other candidates to emerge victorious at the APC Katsina State Central Senatorial primary election.

Mr Barkiya defeated Ibrahim Ida, Abdul-Aziz Yar’adua and Umar Ibrahim Kurfi to emerge victorious.

Isal Adamu, the chairman of the election committee, announced the result on Wednesday in Katsina.

Mr Adamu said Mr Barkiya scored 1,466 votes and was followed by Mr Yar’adua with 913 votes, while Mr Ida had 897 votes.

“The current serving senator, representing Katsina Central, got 141 votes to emerge the fourth person in the race,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared Nnoli Nnaji winner of the primary for Nkanu East and Nkanu West Federal Constituency in Enugu State.

Mr Nnaji polled 246 votes to defeat the incumbent representative, Chukwuemeka Ujam who polled 55 votes while four votes were voided.

Announcing the result, Vitus Okechi, the returning officer for the primary, thanked the delegates for their good conduct during the election.

Mr Okechi also apologised for late arrival of the materials which he attributed to delayed flight from Abuja.

He also commended security agents and the media for their assistance in the exercise.

In an acceptance speech, Mr Nnaji, a onetime commissioner for public utilities in the state said that God’s time is the best adding that he had been in the race since 2011.

He promised not to let them down if he emerged at the 2019 general elections.

The candidate commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for giving them (aspirants) a level playing ground in the just concluded primary election.

(NAN)