APC cancels Zamfara governorship primaries

Related News

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the cancellation of the Zamfara State governorship primaries.

The party in a statement by its acting national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, early Thursday morning did not give a new date for the primaries but promised a new date will be “released as soon as possible”.

“The Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the cancellation of the (Zamfara) governorship primaries. A new date will be announced soonest.”

The primary which was rescheduled several times failed to hold due to late arrival of the election committee from the national headquarters in Abuja.

It was earlier rescheduled for October 1 but was again marred by violence. An exasperated state governorship primary committee then cancelled the election.

Governor Abdulaziz Yari had said the governorship primaries in the state would be suspended indefinitely unless the party’s national committee “followed the documented guidelines for the conduct of exercise.”

In a swift reaction, the primaries committee alleged malpractices by state government officials noting that violence characterised the exercise.

“The Prof. Abubakar Faki-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State Governorship Primaries Committee has announced the cancellation of the primaries held in the state due to election malpractices including snatching of election materials and result sheets by the state government officials which were taken to the Government House, Gusau,” the statement said.