Police teargas delegates as violence erupts in Jigawa APC primary

Violence has erupted in the ongoing senatorial primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Police used tear gas to disperse the delegates and party leaders and calm the situation.

The primary for the Jigawa North-east senatorial seat, is taking place at Hadejia township stadium.

The violence broke out as a result of complaints by some participants that the delegates list was being manipulated.

The Jigawa State Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Hassan, is among those seeking the senatorial ticket. Others are Ahmad Garba, Deputy Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, and Mohammed Husseini.

Mr Husseini had earlier announced his withdrawal from the race at a press conference. He alleged smuggling of wrong delegates to participate in the election.

At at the time of this report, the deputy governor and Mr Garba were having a closed door meeting with the security personnel who had sealed the venue of the primary.