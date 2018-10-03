Accused of money laundering, Sule Lamido’s son emerges PDP senatorial candidate

Related News

The son of ex-governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, was on Tuesday affirmed a senatorial candidate of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Mustapha Lamido, alongside Aminu Abubakar, Bartholomew Agoha and three companies are being tried on a 43-count charge of money laundering and illegal diversion of public funds.

The elder Mr Lamido is also being tried for corruption.

Mustapha clinched the PDP ticket for Jigawa Central senatorial district unchallenged.

While announcing the results, head of the election committee, Nasiru Barau, stated that while 500 delegates were accredited, the lone aspirant got 488 votes as 12 votes were invalid.

In his acceptance speech, Mustapha commended the party delegates for the trust they bestowed on him and promised a responsible representation if elected senator.

In Jigawa, the other senatorial aspirant who emerged unchallenged is Ubale Shitu, a serving senator who clinched the PDP ticket for Jigawa North-east senatorial district.

A former speaker for Jigawa State house of assembly, Adamu Sarawa, withdrew from the race.

Mr Sarawa announced his decision of withdrawal from the contest at the venue of the election. He announced his withdrawal when voting was about to start.

In the election, 829 votes were accredited, the lone aspirant got 821 votes while eight votes were invalid.

The head of the election committee, Umar Hamza, announced the results.

Mr Shitu, a serving senator, was aspiring for governorship under the PDP but withdrew from the race and focused on the senatorial seat.

Former commissioner of finance, Nasiru Roni, emerged senatorial candidate for Jigawa North-west. With 1154 votes. He defeated his challenger, Jamilu Haruna, who got one vote.

A senator, Abdul’aziz Usman, head of the election committee, announced the winner.

According to Mr Usman, in the election, 1228 delegates were accredited while five votes were invalid.

Also, Nasiru Roni, just like Mr Lamido’s son, is among other former commissioners in the state that are facing a four-count charge bordering on misconduct, financial recklessness, theft and criminal abuse of office, among others.

Mr Roni and others were accused of violating section 97,312,123(A) and 287 of the Jigawa penal code.

The elections were conducted in the senatorial headquarters of the three zones which include: Dutse, Hadejia and Gumel.

The elections were peaceful.