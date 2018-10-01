Ringim picks PDP gubernatorial ticket in Jigawa

Related News

Aminu Ringim has been declared winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary election in Jigawa.

The Returning Officer for the election, Oladimeji Fabiyi, said Mr Ringim polled 2,028 votes to beat three other contestants, amongst them, the first civilian governor of the state, Ali Saad.

He said Mr Saad secured 30 votes, Tijani Ibrahim polled 394 votes, while Namadi Husaini got 154 votes, adding that 62 votes cast were invalid.

Mr Fabiyi thanked the contestants and voters for their support and cooperation to the electoral committee, which enabled it to conduct a free and fair primaries.

He said there was no winner or loser in the election as all of them belonged to the PDP family.

In his remarks, the gubernatorial flag-bearer called on other members of the party to support him, promising “to take everybody” along if elected as the state governor.

(NAN)