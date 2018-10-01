Ashiru defeats Hunkuyi, Sidi to clinch PDP ticket in Kaduna

Related News

A former member of the House of Representative, Isa Ashiru, has defeated other contestants to clinch the PDP governorship ticket in Kaduna.

Mr Ashiru defeated the senator currently representing Kaduna North, Suleiman Hunkuyi; a former director general of the National Emergency Management, Sani Sidi; and former governor of the state, Ramalan Yero, who participated in the primaries.

Mr Ashiru defected to the PDP after he came second in the APC primaries in 2015 in which the governor, Nasir El-Rufai, won.

According to the results announced at the venue of the primaries, Mr Ashiru scored 1330 votes; Mr Hunkuyi who came second recorded 564 votes; Mr Sidi recorded 560 and former governor; while Mr Yero recorded 36 votes.