Kebbi Govt. recruits 400 NCE teachers, 121 staff

Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi State, on Monday said the state government recruited 400 holders of Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) as teachers and 121 supporting staff to improve teaching in the state.

Mr Bagudu made this known during Nigeria’s 58th independence anniversary celebration in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the administration provided infrastructural support to the education sector through the construction of 287 classrooms in the 21 local government areas of the state.

He added that the government paid the N3.6 billion 2014/2015 SUBEB counterpart fund, as well as N2 billion and N4.6 billion for 2016 and 2017, noting that government bought and distributed over 420,000 textbooks in support of primary schools’ development in the state.

On secondary schools, he said over 1,000 science and art teachers were trained during the first quarter of the state’s administrative period.

“We spent N1.6 billion on renovation and construction of new classrooms, and N1.9 billion for the procurement of furniture for teachers and students.

“We also increased rate of feeding by 100 percent with an average of N250,000 spent monthly,” he said.