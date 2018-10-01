Jigawa governor emerges APC gubernatorial candidate

Related News

Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammad Badaru, was on Monday nominated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as its candidate for next year’s gubernatorial election in the state.

Mr. Badaru, who contested with one other aspirant, Ubale Hashim, in the party’s primary, scored 3,123 to secure the party ticket, while the challenger got 54 votes.

In the election, 3828 delegates were accredited, total votes cast were 3212, invalid votes 35, and about 600 delegates collected ballot papers but did not cast their votes.

A senator and head of the committee that conducted the exercise, Abubakar-Sadiq Yar’ Adua, declared the winner.

“I Senator Abubakar-Sadiq Yar’Adua hereby declare Mohammad Badaru as duly elected and return him as the gubernatorial candidate of APC in Jigawa,” he said.

In his acceptance address, the governor thanked the delegates for his renomination and conclusion of the primary election.

“We have been patiently seated here for almost 24 hours in deference to a very meticulous and transparent primary election process which saw not one but two accreditations to ensure strict adherence to the party’s guidelines,” he said.

Mr Badaru dedicated the victory to all the delegates from the 27 local government areas that kept vigil throughout the night to cast their votes and wait for them to be counted.

“I thank you all for believing in me and assure you that I will continue to provide the stewardship that endeared my and administration to you as we prepare grounds for a second term in 2019.

“I dedicate this victory to the good people of Jigawa State and hope we can repeat the feat in the general elections coming up next year, said Mr Badaru.

The defeated aspirant, Mr. Hashim, however, has since kicked against the indirect primary, saying it was self-serving and not in the overall interest of the party.

“As an aspirant, for me and my teeming supporters, indirect mode is easily programmable, manipulable and pigeonhole-able for the purpose of achieving predetermined electoral ends in favour of a chosen candidate,” Mr Hashim protested.