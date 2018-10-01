Katsina senator, Lado, emerges PDP guber flag bearer

Related News

The senator representing Katsina South at the National Assembly, Lado Danmarke, has won the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary election in Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was contested by five other aspirants which include Ahmad Yar’adua and the state’s former deputy governor, Abdullahi Faskari.

Others were the former PDP gubernatorial candidate in 2015, Musa Nashuni, Umar Tata and Sada Ilu.

The chairman, PDP gubernatorial primary election, Bala Adamu, said that one of the aspirants, Kabir Kofa, withdrew from the race.

He said that Mr Danmarke scored 3,385 votes to emerge the winner, Mr Yar’adua got 243 votes, while Messrs Faskari and Nashuni had only one vote each.

The chairman noted that Messrs Ilu and Tata had no vote, while there were 28 invalid votes during the election.

He said that the election was free, fair, and peaceful and conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution.

NAN reports that only Messrs Danmarke and Yar’adua were present at the election venue. The other four aspirants shunned the venue and refused to provide agents to stand for them.

(NAN)