Masari wins Katsina APC governorship primary

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has emerged winner of Sunday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor polled 5562 votes to beat two other contenders, Abubakar Isa and Garba Dankani, who scored 8 and 1 vote respectively. A total of 56 votes were found invalid.

According to a statement by Mr Masari’s spokesperson, Abdu Labaran, the results were announced by the Returning Officer and leader of the team sent from the national headquarters of the party to conduct the election, Isa Adamu.

He quoted Mr Adamu as declaring that “the total number of delegates expected was 5959, out of which 5627 were accredited.”

Mr Adamu also described the exercise as “very peaceful” and commended the conduct of the delegates.