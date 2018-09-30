Kaduna 2019: El-Rufai emerges APC governorship candidate

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday emerged as the governorship aspirant under the All Progressive Congress in the state.

He emerged after affirmation by delegates of the party from the 23 local government areas of the state. He was the only contestant.

The voting by delegates began around 4.30 p.m. immediately the governor and his entourage arrived the venue at Murtala Square, Kaduna.

In his address, after accepting his nomination, Mr El-Rufai said he accepted the nomination as “a vote of confidence by his party”.

According to him, the party’s decision will enable him the opportunity to continue the good work he started for the people of the state

“I view your acceptance of my candidature as a mandate not to relent in promoting equality of opportunity and I welcome it as your call to vigorously continue the path outlined in the restoration programme where we committed to create for ordinary people platforms for human capital development,” he said.

The governor also thanked the party members and leaders for the vote of confidence.

“Since July 2013, we have worked together with many of you here to build the Kaduna APC as a new party that is committed to improving the life chances of our people. Along the way, we have encountered people who viewed the party as nothing more than a vehicle for their petty political and financial ambitions.

“Such persons discarded party spirit and abandoned any pretence to party loyalty once they were elected. Some others saw the APC as the cover for giving their businesses unfair access to public coffers. Many have since returned to the platform that best projects that pure pursuit of self-interest,” he said.

He promised to live up to the expectations of the electorate.

Earlier, APC chairman, Emmanuel Jekada, said Governor El-Rufai did not have a challenger “because he (governor) performed well and also brought development to the state.”