Katsina: Two aspirants battle for PDP governorship ticket as five withdraw

Five aspirants, who purchased the PDP nomination form to seek its ticket to contest the Katsina State governorship election, have withdrawn from the race, according to Salisu Majigiri, the state chairman of party.

Mr Majigiri, while addressing the 3,794 delegates that would decide the party’s flagbearer, said that only two aspirants were still in the race.

“Only Sen. Lado Danmarke and Ahmed Yar’adua will participate in the governorship primary election; the others have not shown up,” he said on Sunday in Katsina, in a brief address shortly before the commencement of the exercise.

He told the delegates that Kabir Kofa, one of the aspirants, had sent a letter announcing his withdrawal, while the others did not show up.

“Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Tata, Musa Nashuni, Abdullahi Faskari and former Deputy Governor Sada Ilu are nowhere to be found. My conclusion is that they are no more interested,” he said.

Earlier, Bala Kariya, Chairman of the PDP primary election committee, had said that the committee had been given the names of seven aspirants who would slug it out for the ticket.

“Of the seven, we have received a letter from Kabir Kofa indicating his withdrawal from the race, but the other four persons have not shown up for the primaries.

“We are going to conduct the primary elelction for Sen. Lado Danmarke and Ahmed Aminu Yar’adua,” he said.

Mr Kariya promised that his committee would be fair to the aspirants, and advised delegates to elect a popular candidate that would clinch victory in the secondary election.

(NAN)