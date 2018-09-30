Related News

While the ruling All Progressives Congress holds its governorship primary at the Murtala Square, Kaduna, opposition Peoples Democratic Party delegates have converged at the Trade Fair Complex along Zaria road to elect the PDP candidate.

The PDP primary will be a contest among political gladiators as none of them is willing to step down.

Some delegates have already arrived the venue of the primary.

Isah Ashiru, a former member of the House of Representatives and a governorship aspirant of the APC in 2015, is among the top aspirants to beat.

Sani Sidi, a former National Emergency Management Agency boss; former governor of the state, Ramalan Yero, and a senator, Suleiman Hunkuyi who until recently was in the APC; are also in the contest.

Hassan Mohammed, a PDP delegate, predicts the contest to be between Messrs Sidi, Ashiru and Yero.

“This is my party and I know what has been going on. Yes, we are looking at some of the aspirants to step down but for now all of them are in the contest. The belief is that anybody who wins will get the backing of all the party members.

“Let me not preempt the process, but I am sure delegates will vote in somebody who will surely defeat whoever the APC selects. ” Mr Hassan told PREMIUM TIMES.