Police seal venue of PDP members’ meeting

Police officers on Sunday took over the entire complex of Marhaba Cinema at Farm Centre area in Kano metropolis over alleged plan by some PDP members to hold a meeting.

NAN reports that the armed police officers, who arrived at the venue of the event as early as 8:00 a.m., prevented people from going into the hall.

A reliable source told NAN that the aborted meeting was allegedly convened by some aggrieved PDP members to discuss issues affecting the party ahead of the forthcoming PDP primary elections.

“The police got wind of the planned meeting, hence the decision to deploy security agents to the venue,” the source said.

NAN gathered the decision to stop the illegal meeting might not be unconnected to the governorship primary taking place in the state and other states across the country.

As at the time of filling this report, police officers were still at the premises while a police patrol van was used to block the main entrace of the cinema.

Efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Magaji Majiya and the Commissioner, Rabi’u Yusuf, failed as both did not respond to phone calls made to them. (NAN)