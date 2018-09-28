Governorship: APC clears El-Rufai, Ganduje, others

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the names of the remaining governorship aspirants it has cleared.

Among those cleared is the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who are both seeking a second term in office.

The party, which released names of aspirants screened across states under the different zones, omitted some names under North-west.

The party when its attention was drawn to this, released an updated list in a statement by the publicity secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena.

Kaduna and Kano states were erroneously omitted from the previously released list.

The previous list showed that while the party cleared many of the aspirants, some like the communications minister, Adebayo Shittu, and women affairs minister, Aisha Al-hassan, were disqualified.

Mr Shittu was disqualified for failing to undergo the mandatory one-year youth service for Nigerians, a story PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported.

While no reason was given for Mrs Al-hassan’s disqualification, it is believed her pledge of loyalty to a presidential aspirant under the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, a few months back may have been a contributing factor.

In the new list, the only aspirant who was disqualified was Ibrahim Mohammed.

Below is the updated list.

NORTH WEST

Kaduna State

S/N

NAME

DECISION

1. Nasir el-Rufai-

Cleared

Kano State

S/N

NAME

DECISION

1.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-

Cleared

Jigawa State

S/N

NAME

DECISION

1.Abubakar Badaru

Cleared

2. Hashim Ubale

Cleared

Katsina State

S/N

NAME

DECISION

1.Aminu Masari

Cleared

2.Abubakar Ismaila Isa

Cleared

3.Garba Sani Dankani

Cleared

Kebbi State

S/N

NAME

DECISION

1.Atiku Bagudu

Cleared

2.Ibrahim Mohammed Mera, OON

Not Cleared

Sokoto State

S/N

NAME

DECISION

1.Abubakar Abdullahi Gumbi

Cleared

2.Farouk Malami Yabo

Cleared

3. Ahmed Aliyu

Cleared

4.Abubakar Umar Gada

Cleared

Zamfara State

S/N

NAME

DECISION

1.Dauda Lawal

Cleared

2.Mukhtar Idris Shehu

Cleared

3.Mansur Ali

Cleared

4.Ustaz Ibrahim Mohammed Wakala

Cleared

5.Kabiru Marafa

Cleared

6.Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi

Cleared

7.Aminu Sani Jaji

Cleared

8.Abubakar Magaji

Cleared

9.Mohammed Sagir Hamidu

Cleared