Governorship: APC clears El-Rufai, Ganduje, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the names of the remaining governorship aspirants it has cleared.
Among those cleared is the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who are both seeking a second term in office.
The party, which released names of aspirants screened across states under the different zones, omitted some names under North-west.
The party when its attention was drawn to this, released an updated list in a statement by the publicity secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena.
Kaduna and Kano states were erroneously omitted from the previously released list.
The previous list showed that while the party cleared many of the aspirants, some like the communications minister, Adebayo Shittu, and women affairs minister, Aisha Al-hassan, were disqualified.
Mr Shittu was disqualified for failing to undergo the mandatory one-year youth service for Nigerians, a story PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported.
While no reason was given for Mrs Al-hassan’s disqualification, it is believed her pledge of loyalty to a presidential aspirant under the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, a few months back may have been a contributing factor.
In the new list, the only aspirant who was disqualified was Ibrahim Mohammed.
Below is the updated list.
NORTH WEST
Kaduna State
S/N
NAME
DECISION
1. Nasir el-Rufai-
Cleared
Kano State
S/N
NAME
DECISION
1.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-
Cleared
Jigawa State
S/N
NAME
DECISION
1.Abubakar Badaru
Cleared
2. Hashim Ubale
Cleared
Katsina State
S/N
NAME
DECISION
1.Aminu Masari
Cleared
2.Abubakar Ismaila Isa
Cleared
3.Garba Sani Dankani
Cleared
Kebbi State
S/N
NAME
DECISION
1.Atiku Bagudu
Cleared
2.Ibrahim Mohammed Mera, OON
Not Cleared
Sokoto State
S/N
NAME
DECISION
1.Abubakar Abdullahi Gumbi
Cleared
2.Farouk Malami Yabo
Cleared
3. Ahmed Aliyu
Cleared
4.Abubakar Umar Gada
Cleared
Zamfara State
S/N
NAME
DECISION
1.Dauda Lawal
Cleared
2.Mukhtar Idris Shehu
Cleared
3.Mansur Ali
Cleared
4.Ustaz Ibrahim Mohammed Wakala
Cleared
5.Kabiru Marafa
Cleared
6.Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi
Cleared
7.Aminu Sani Jaji
Cleared
8.Abubakar Magaji
Cleared
9.Mohammed Sagir Hamidu
Cleared