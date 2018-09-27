2019: Youth pledge one million votes for Buhari

Related News

No fewer than 35,560 youth under the auspices of Buhari Campaign Organisation in the 12 local government areas in the Katsina North senatorial district converged on Daura to drum up support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Zonal Chairman of the organisation, Mohammed Mashi, who addressed the youth in Daura on the imperative of re-electing Buhari for second term, on Thursday, described the task as a clarion call to ensure that the president continued with the good work he had started.

Mr Mashi said the last three years of the administration of Mr Buhari were eventful and encouraging, especially considering the positive impact recorded on security, anti-corruption fight, rehabilitation of roads and railway infrastructure.

He said he was optimistic that the second term of Buhari would further salvage the nation from financial crimes and other crimes, stressing “we will massively vote for him in 2019 to enable him to continue with the good work he is doing”.

He said the Katsina north senatorial district being the zone where the Mr Buhari hailed from, would give the president one million votes during the presidential election.

Abdulfatah Daura, the Daura Local Government Chairman of the organisation, assured that Buhari would get hundreds of thousands of votes from his ancestral home, Daura, during the election.

The Katsina north senatorial district comprises of Daura, Maiadua, Sandamu, Zango, Baure, Mashi, Mani and Dutsi local government areas.

Others are: Ingawa, Bindawa, Kankiya and Kusada.

(NAN)